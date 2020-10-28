The University of Central Arkansas has named Mary Bane Lackie as its new vice president of University Advancement and president of the UCA Foundation. She officially assumed the role on Oct. 15.
Lackie brings more than 30 years of experience in higher education to this role. During her career, she has held critical positions in enrollment, admissions, housing and residence life, international programs, alumni services and advancement in colleges and universities in the U.S. and in Dubai, Armenia and Poland.
Lackie has served as interim vice president of University Advancement at UCA since February of this year. Prior to that, she served as assistant vice president for Development.
“Since Mary joined UCA in March 2018, she has been a centerpiece of our campaign planning and staff development,” said President Houston Davis. “I have seen firsthand the depth and breadth of her knowledge and her commitment to excellence. As vice president of University Advancement, I know she will continue to be a tremendous asset to our students, alumni base, leadership team, and the university as a whole.”
Before coming to UCA, Lackie served as the vice chancellor for University Advancement at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, where she provided leadership for the UAFS Foundation, with endowments valued at over $84 million and total assets of over $88 million. She has also served as the executive director of Alumni Services and Annual Giving at Arkansas Tech University and the director of Development at American School of Warsaw.
“It’s an exciting time at UCA, and I’m honored to be here in this role. We have great momentum, and I am looking forward to connecting with alumni, faculty, staff and students as we all work together to write UCA’s next chapter,” said Lackie. “As a student and as a professional, I have seen the impact that philanthropy has on students and the community. As a first generation college student, I know how much a scholarship can change the lives of individuals and their families for generations to come. I look forward to continuing that legacy of success for students at UCA.”
As vice president of University Advancement, Lackie oversees 30 employees in the departments of Advancement Services, Alumni Relations, Development, Marketing and Communications, and the UCA Foundation.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Arkansas Tech University, a Master of Arts in student personnel services from Northwestern State University of Louisiana, and a Doctor of Education in higher education from the University of Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.