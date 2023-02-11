The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) has named Kimberly Stubbs its new director of the Office of Student Financial Aid, the university announced in a news release on Friday. Stubbs began the role in January, having served as assistant director in the office since 2018.

“I am eager to lead the team in the Office of Student Financial Aid and help to connect our students with federal, state, institutional and private aid programs to help students and families make informed decisions about financing their UCA education,” Stubbs said, per the news release. “I want to see the continued success of the Office of Student Financial Aid and I hope to inspire and encourage our staff and students as I fulfill this new role.”

