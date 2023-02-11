The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) has named Kimberly Stubbs its new director of the Office of Student Financial Aid, the university announced in a news release on Friday. Stubbs began the role in January, having served as assistant director in the office since 2018.
“I am eager to lead the team in the Office of Student Financial Aid and help to connect our students with federal, state, institutional and private aid programs to help students and families make informed decisions about financing their UCA education,” Stubbs said, per the news release. “I want to see the continued success of the Office of Student Financial Aid and I hope to inspire and encourage our staff and students as I fulfill this new role.”
The Office of Student Financial Aid at UCA currently includes a staff of 19 individuals and oversees $110 million in state, federal and private fund distribution to students. The staff includes seven financial aid counselors, five of whom focus on federal aid and two on scholarships. The team works daily to assist current and prospective students with their financial aid questions and concerns.
“The Office of Student Financial Aid is committed to the continuation of a positive customer service experience for current and prospective students and families,” Stubbs said. “Our goal is to see students succeed and ultimately make it to graduation day.
Stubbs graduated from UCA with a Bachelor of Arts in English. She has also earned a Master of Arts in executive leadership from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. Before coming to UCA in 2018, Stubbs served as a financial aid counselor at Central Baptist College.
“Financial aid is a critical piece of student success. We know that students receiving aid are more likely to persist and ultimately graduate from UCA. Kimberly Stubbs’s leadership in this new role will be integral to that support of student success and graduation,” Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management Kevin Thomas said, per the news release.
Stubbs was the Arkansas Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators 2022 State Fall Conference Chair. She is the 2021 recipient of the Philo Brasher Emerging Leadership Award in the Financial Aid Industry. She currently serves as the four-year public school delegate on the Executive Council of the Arkansas Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. She is a member of the Southwest Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.
Stubbs has been married to UCA alumnus Robert Stubbs since 1993. The two have three children.
