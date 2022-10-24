The University of Central Arkansas Norbert O. Schedler Honors College will host its 2022 Challenge Week titled “The Mental Health Crisis: Finding Our Way” from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Oct. 28.

Through the week’s events, students will draw on a variety of disciplines and practices to explore ways to understand and approach individual and collective anxieties, grief and trauma. Events Monday through Thursday are sponsored by the Schedler Honors College and are free and open to the public.

