Children from St. Joseph elementary and preschools learned what it can be like to go to a doctor's office or to make a hospital visit when junior nursing students from the University of Central Arkansas School of Nursing conducted a Teddy Bear Clinic on April 27-28.
Under the supervision of UCA's Clinical Instructor Erin Garrett, the nurses set up stations through which the children were rotated.
"We were very excited to help the teachers and students understand a little bit more about health," Garrett said. "We talked to them about sun safety, teeth brushing, eye care and various things to help the students learn and enjoy being healthy and not being afraid to go to the doctor."
The event is known as a Teddy Bear Clinic because the children bring their teddy bears or other stuffed animals with them to be diagnosed for imagined illnesses.
After they completed the admission and treatment process, the children were advised that the best prescription for their patients is "three hugs and kisses per day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.