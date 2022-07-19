The Arkansas Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP) has reaccredited the University of Central Arkansas Police Department (UCAPD).
The accreditation, which was renewed after first being given to UCA in 2017, is given to agencies who have “exhibited a high level of excellence and professionalism” in meeting ALEAP standards, according to a statement issued to the Log Cabin Democrat.
Made up of 25 officers and 10 full-time staff, the UCAPD was the first state-funded higher education institution to gain ALEAP accreditation. UCAPD spokesman Michael Hopper said the process for reaccreditation started almost immediately after the first award in 2017.
“The process of reaccreditation really began as soon as we completed our initial assessment,” Hopper said. “We had to be sure that we were always meeting or exceeding those standards established by ALEAP, as well as implementing new policy and training to comply with any changes or additions to those standards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.