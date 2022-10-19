The University of Central Arkansas theater program kicks off its 2022-23 season with “An Evening of David Ives One Acts” at the Bridges-Larson Theatre in Snow Fine Arts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 29.

UCA students, faculty and staff can receive free tickets. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by calling UCA Ticket Central by phone at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.

