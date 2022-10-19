The University of Central Arkansas theater program kicks off its 2022-23 season with “An Evening of David Ives One Acts” at the Bridges-Larson Theatre in Snow Fine Arts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 29.
UCA students, faculty and staff can receive free tickets. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by calling UCA Ticket Central by phone at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
Featuring a trio of comedic one-act plays by American playwright, David Ives, the evening will feature “Sure Thing” directed by Lauren Carlton, visiting professor of theatre; “The Philadelphia” directed by student Forrest Breshears; and “The Mystery at Twicknam Vicarage” directed by student Crystal Delgado Velez.
In addition to directing, Carlton has been working with the student directors as a faculty mentor alongside Chris Fritzges, associate professor of theater.
“It has been a joy mentoring the two student directors,” Carlton said. “Throughout this process, they’ve met Ives’ quick humor with enthusiasm and a sense of curiosity. Directing comedy requires so much precision in regard to timing and delivery and they haven’t shied away from leaning into that challenge with their respective casts. As we head into performances, I’m excited for them to see these plays fully realized with the designs from the student designers.”
