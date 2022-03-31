The University of Central Arkansas presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Bridges-Larson Theatre in Snow Fine Arts at 7:30 p.m. April 20-22 and 2 p.m. April 23.
The presentation of the horror-rock musical takes place on the production’s 40th anniversary. UCA theatre’s production is directed by Associate Professor Chris Fritzges, with a cast of students majoring in theatre and music.
“I would describe our production as a pulpy, science fiction B-movie with a noir feel,” Fritzges said. “Above all else, we have focused on giving heart to the characters and stories without it becoming camp.”
“Little Shop of Horrors,” a multigenerational fan favorite, is one of the longest-running, off-Broadway shows. The stage musical, originally produced in 1982 with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, was inspired by the 1960 Roger Corman film of the same name, starring Jack Nicholson. The musical spawned the cult classic 1986 film starring Rick Moranis and Steve Martin.
Seymour Krelborn is a down-on-his-luck, poor floral assistant who is hopelessly in love with his beautiful co-worker, Audrey. When Seymour happens upon a mysterious plant and adoringly names the plant Audrey II, his life is suddenly transformed. Unfortunately, the plant has an unquenchable thirst for something more viscous than water.
This is the first time UCA theatre has produced the musical in the program’s 50-plus year history. UCA students, faculty and staff can receive two complimentary tickets to the show.
General admission tickets are $10. Tickets may be purchased online at uca.universitytickets.com, at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 pm, or by calling UCA Ticket Central by phone at (501)-450-3265 or toll-free at (866)-810-0012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.