UCA professor appointed to State Review Board

Ann Bryan (left) being sworn in by the Honorable Judge Raymond Abramson (right) to her position on the State Review Board.

 Submitted photo

University of Central Arkansas (UCA) adjunct faculty Ann Bryan was appointed by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve on the State Review Board, UCA announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.

The 11-member State Review Board works with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program to make nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.

