UCA professor appointed to State Review Board

University of Central Arkansas (UCA) adjunct faculty Ann Bryan was appointed by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve on the State Review Board, UCA announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.
The 11-member State Review Board works with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program to make nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.
Bryan brings significant experience to her new role, per the news release. She serves on the boards of directors for the Quapaw Quarter Association and the Historic Dreamland Ballroom. Additionally, she is a paper specialist for the American Institute for Conservation and the co-owner of Bryan and Devan Conservation. Bryan served previously on the board of directors for the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts.
Bryan has been involved in historic preservation and restoration since 1994 and was certified by the National Council for Interior Design Qualification in 2001. She has worked on several historic homes and buildings, including the childhood home of musician Levon Helms in Marvell, Ark.
“Ann is extremely dedicated to her students at UCA, even as she is nearing retirement, she is continuing to teach a study abroad program and even committing to a $25,000 scholarship fund – that’s dedication,” Chair of the Department of Nutrition and Family Sciences at UCA Nina Roofe said, per the news release. “This is how she approaches everything she does – her classroom, her historic preservation work, everything.”
Bryan received a Master of Science from UCA. She teaches students in the interior design program at UCA and study abroad courses in Italy each May.
