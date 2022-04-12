University of Central Arkansas Associate Professor Gizachew Tiruneh has been recognized by The Crown Council of Ethiopia with two awards: Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Star of Honour of Ethiopia (GCSE) and the Ethiopian imperial title of Blaten Geta.
“I am truly honored to receive these two prestigious awards from the Crown Council of Ethiopia. It is always a very good thing when one is noticed and recognized for a work that he or she has spent a great deal of time and passion on,” Tiruneh said.
The awards were bestowed in February 2021. An in-person ceremony was postponed to March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2017, Tiruneh was awarded the Order of the Star of Honour of Ethiopia (OSE) after writing his 2015 book, “The Rise and Fall of the Solomonic Dynasty of Ethiopia: Is the Kebra Negast a Time-Bound Document?”
Since then, Tiruneh has been working closely with the Crown Council of Ethiopia, helping with writing and editing documents both in Amharic and English languages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.