The Universal of Central Arkansas hosted a “Go Baby Go” event on April 2 where UCA occupational therapy students were able to build specially-modified vehicles for four children with disabilities.
“Go Baby Go” is a nationally-recognized program that began in 2012 that provides ride-on cars that are modified for young children with limited mobility so they can move around independently.
“It gives us a real life, functional way to meet our goal in the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences to be inter-professionally driven.” Lynne Hollaway, a clinical instructor in the UCA occupational therapy program, said.
Hollaway said that clinicians from Arkansas Children’s Hospital approached her with the idea back in 2021 to start up the Go Baby Go program at the university. The occupational therapy students, along with physical therapy students who were brought in to help, quickly began working, making what Hollaway considers a win-win for the university and the hospital.
“They provided a way for us to do that functionally,” she said. “By us saying yes, we were able to make sure they’re meeting their goals as a hospital to provide best practices for client-centered care and to go above and beyond for their patients.”
The students who worked on the program used information about each of the four patients Arkansas Children’s Hospital identified from their Spinal Cord Disorders Program to build the modified ride-on cars to make specific modifications to each one. The students also built five other cars for children at Pediatric Plus.
“This means the world to me,” Skylar Long, a mother of a 2-year-old who was born with spina bifida, said. “I never thought he would be able to drive something like this with his disability. It is amazing.”
The event was made possible by a $3,000 grant from the UCA Foundation as well as several area community members and businesses who helped donate their time, money, food for volunteers, and other resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.