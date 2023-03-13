Day of Giving

The University of Central Arkansas revealed the results of its ninth annual Day of Giving. The total raised was $1.295 million. Pictured are Mary Bane Lackie (left), Haley Fowler, Emma Schultz, Colby Wilson, Courtney Clawson and Houston Davis.

 Submitted photo

The University of Central Arkansas raised $1.295 million in its ninth annual Day of Giving, outpacing the previous record set in 2020.

“This year’s record UCA Day of Giving showed that our alumni, faculty, staff and friends of the university believe in our students and want to take our support for them and our programs to the next level,” UCA President Houston Davis said.

