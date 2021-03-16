The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) raised almost $720,000 on March 11’s Annual Day of Giving, the university announced. Some 2,023 individual donors from 43 states and Canada donated to UCA on its seventh annual giving day campaign, setting an all-time record of participation, the university reported.
Compared to last year’s Day of Giving, which UCA held in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in Arkansas, the university noted a 21 percent increase in the number of donors. UCA President Houston Davis said the record number of donors decided to help at just the right time.
“Now more than ever, private dollars provide a lifeline to students who are struggling financially,” Davis said to a socially-distanced crowd at a celebration event on Friday. “Our donors are changing students’ lives and making a tremendous impact on communities across the state [and] region.”
To help UCA raise money on March 11, the university procured the services of more than 70 campus and community volunteers who worked throughout the day on social media, email campaigns and phone lines. Senior Director of Annual Giving Haley Fowler said the success of this year’s Day of Giving wouldn’t have been possible without their help.
“Our Day of Giving ambassadors were phenomenal,” Fowler said. “They really put in the hours and hard work necessary to help make the event a success.”
Including last Thursday’s donation numbers, UCA has now raised over $3 million through seven annual giving day drives. Funds donated on Day of Giving support a variety of needs UCA has, including student scholarships and research.
