The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) was awarded a $1.6 million grant through the Strengthening Institutions Program with the U.S. Department of Education to support a new initiative for first-time, low-income students during their first year, the university announced in a news release on Monday.

The new program, titled Bear Life, is a five-year program that aims to decrease the achievement gap in retention and persistence rates for low-income students, improve their academic performance and increase their sense of belonging. Low-income, or Pell grant-eligible students comprise more than 40 percent of UCA’s student population annually.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.