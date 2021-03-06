The University of Central Arkansas has received a $173,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s (ArDOT) Transportation Alternatives Program to fund the purchase and construction of a pedestrian bridge over the Stone Dam Creek on campus.
The bridge will provide a pedestrian-friendly connection from a parking lot west of Stone Dam Creek to the Stone Dam Creek Trail and the Reynolds Performance Hall parking lot. Currently, Stone Dam Creek divides these two large parking lots, and the western lot has no direct access to the trail.
“The bridge will be used for pedestrians, bicycles, wheelchairs and other non-motorized vehicles and will provide safer access for students, employees and patrons utilizing these parking lots and the trail,” said Larry Lawrence, director of the UCA Physical Plant.
The pre-manufactured aluminum bridge will be approximately six feet wide and 70 feet long and will meet all Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The total cost of the project will be around $250,000.
Construction on the bridge is expected to begin this August and is estimated to be completed in March 2022.
