The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) has received almost $5 million in additional student COVID-19 emergency grant funding, the university announced last week.
The funding, made available to UCA through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act which passed the U.S. Congress in December, will be allocated for eligible students.
In the statement, university President Houston Davis wrote that he expected each eligible UCA student to receive about $425. Students may use the funds however they wish.
Eligibility requirements for the grant funding includes the need for a student to be a U.S. citizen or non-citizen eligible to receive federal student aid. Additionally, eligible students must be enrolled in at least one credit hour in the spring semester, as of Monday.
Last year, UCA also received the same monetary sum to fund its first round of student COVID-19 emergency grant funding. Davis said that those funds were allocated through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act which was signed into law by former-President Donald Trump last March.
