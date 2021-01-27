The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) received a $30,000 grant to complete a project which improves access to dental care and oral health education for Faulkner and Cleburne counties children and adults, the university announced in a press release on Tuesday.
The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation contributed the grant funds to UCA’s “Inter-professional Care to Impact Oral Health in Head Start Families” project, which focuses on identifying four-year-olds and their families in Faulkner and Cleburne County and provides them with resources about dental care and oral hygiene, the release read.
Speech pathology students and dietetic interns will participate in the project as part of their coursework. The university wrote that the use of several different academic majors in the project will mean that the project will use both traditional and nontraditional approaches to raising dental and oral health awareness.
The grant funds awarded to UCA are part of the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation’s annual awards for oral health programs, which average about $3 million a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.