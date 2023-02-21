UCA receives grant funding from Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership

Nancy Reese, dean of the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; Stephanie Rose, assistant professor, Department of Health Sciences and program director of the addiction studies program; Tenesha Barnes, assistant director of the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership; Denise Demers, chair of the Department of Health Sciences; (back) Kirk Lane, director of the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership; and Arkansas State Drug Director Tom Fisher were on hand for the check presentation.

The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership awarded the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) nearly $24,000 in opioid settlement dollars to provide naloxone doses and training on its administration to students, faculty and staff, a news release provided by the university to the Log Cabin Democrat read.

Through the Naloxone Hero Project, the funding will allow campus employees to distribute naloxone doses during an emergency. Naloxone is a medication designed to reverse an opioid overdose.

