The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Speech-Language-Hearing Center has received a grant from the Parkinson’s Voice Project, UCA announced in a news release on Tuesday.
The “SPEAK OUT! & LOUD” Crowd grant provided by the project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the voices of people living with Parkinson’s disease, includes speech therapy workbooks and certification training for speech-language pathologists and graduate students. UCA was selected as one of 439 grant recipients, per the news release.
“I am excited for our graduate students because they can increase their learning through this program,” Speech-Language Pathologist and UCA College of Health and Behavioral Sciences Associate Professor Towino Paramby said. “I am also excited about what this means for patients living with Parkinson’s disease.”
Paramby and Richelle Weese, a clinical instructor of speech pathology in the UCA Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, have both completed the “SPEAK OUT!” certification training. Because the grant covers the cost of training for graduate students, Paramby requires speech-language students to complete the training, the news release read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.