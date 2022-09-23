UCA Speech-Language-Hearing Center receives grant to help patients with Parkinson’s

Submitted photo

UCA Associate Professor and Speech-Language Pathologist Towino Paramby requires his students to go through the "SPEAK OUT!" training the grant from the Parkinson's Voice Project now provides the university.

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Speech-Language-Hearing Center has received a grant from the Parkinson’s Voice Project, UCA announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The “SPEAK OUT! & LOUD” Crowd grant provided by the project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the voices of people living with Parkinson’s disease, includes speech therapy workbooks and certification training for speech-language pathologists and graduate students. UCA was selected as one of 439 grant recipients, per the news release.

