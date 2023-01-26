The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Center for Community and Economic Development (CCED) received a three-year grant for more than $450,000 from the Walton Family Foundation to support the creation of the Community Development (CD) Pipeline program, UCA announced in a news release.

This grant award is the first of its kind between the Walton Family Foundation and UCA, the news release read.

