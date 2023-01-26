The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Center for Community and Economic Development (CCED) received a three-year grant for more than $450,000 from the Walton Family Foundation to support the creation of the Community Development (CD) Pipeline program, UCA announced in a news release.
This grant award is the first of its kind between the Walton Family Foundation and UCA, the news release read.
“At UCA CCED, we believe that community development facilitates economic development,” CCED Director Shelby Fiegel said. “Leading with this theology and leveraging our 35 years of experience in the field of community and economic development, we developed the CD Pipeline program to empower leaders and their communities.”
The CD Pipeline program will provide training and technical assistance to community leaders in Washington and Benton counties. The vision of the CD Pipeline program is to train community leaders on foundational community and economic development principles, positively impact and uplift the economies and quality of life of communities whose leaders participate in the program and develop new relationships that build bridges across Arkansas communities.
The program aims to inspire and educate northwest Arkansas leaders and support innovative, effective community and economic development efforts at the local level. As part of the program, UCA will provide a variety of training and technical assistance services. Services include Community Development Institute scholarships, regional training events, diversity, equity, and inclusion workshops, strategic planning and others.
