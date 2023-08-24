The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) recognized a collection of faculty and staff during the school’s fall convocation on Monday.
Graduate School Graduation Coordinator Jennifer Bell received the Classified Employee of the Year honor ahead of Program Coordinator Leslie George and Maintenance Specialist Joe Romig.
Associate Registrar Amanda Paladino received the Nonclassified Employee of the Year award ahead of BEAR Life Program Director Nadia Eslinger and Associate Dean Angela Jackson.
Faith Yarberry, a lecturer in the chemistry and biochemistry department, received the Public Service Award. A lecturer at UCA since 2018, Yarberry received the award because her “service contributions to the UCA community, professional community and other communities outside the university have been outstanding,” a news release issued by UCA on Wednesday read.
Alicia Cotabish, a professor in the teaching and learning department, received the Research, Scholarship and Creative Activity Award. This award “recognizes individuals whose contributions to their disciplines have been exemplary,” the news release read.
The Teaching Excellence Award went to Leah Lowe, a professor in UCA’s Physical Therapy Department. Lowe bested other finalists Zach Smith and Mary Ruth Stewart.
The inaugural Department Chair Leadership Award went to Stephanie Watson. The chair of the Department of Accounting, Watson first received recognition for the honor in July.
Other award winners included Angela Jackson and Tori Dunlap. Jackson, an employee in the student life division, received the Diversity, Belonging, Inclusion and Equity Award, while Dunlap received the External Funding Impact Award for her grant work in the chemistry and biochemistry department.
Ken Sobel, a professor in UCA’s Psychology and Counseling Department, received the Shumaker-Wright Undergraduate Mentorship Award, while Femina Varghese, another professor in the psychology and counseling department, received the Outstanding Graduate Mentor Award.
Louis Nadelson of the Department of Leadership Studies received the Outstanding Graduate Contributions Award.
Monday’s convocation was one of several events UCA hosted this week in the build-up to the start of classes on Thursday.
