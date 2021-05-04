The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Division of Outreach and Community Engagement hosted its sixth annual service-learning award recognition ceremony on April 20.
Three UCA students, two faculty members and one nonprofit community partner were recognized for their outstanding service-learning partnerships in the 2020-21 academic year. Award recipients from the previous academic year were also recognized after the 2019-20 recognition event was canceled due to COVID-19.
“The value of service-learning to UCA’s community is immeasurable,” UCA Provost and Executive Vice President Patricia Poulter said. “Our core values are academic vitality, integrity and diversity, and what better way to embody those values than learning to be a citizen.”
UCA students Sabrina Gonzalez received the Leadership in Service-Learning Award, Mariandree Ramirez received the Spirit of Humanity Award and Ebony Meyers received the Exceptional Achievement in Service-Learning Award. All three students were nominated by their professors based on their contributions to a service-learning class during the 2020-21 academic year.
Recipients of the 2019-2020 student awards included John Singel, Sidney Hunt and Grace Zimmerman.
The Faulkner County Office of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service was recognized as the Community Partner of the Year. Through several years of partnership, extension office agent Mary Beth Groce has contributed innovative ideas, curriculum and research-based community issues for service-learning projects and worked with over 225 UCA students.
Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) Executive Director Jennifer Welter and Office Manager Missy Cornwell were also in attendance to accept CAPCA’s 2019-20 Community Partner of the Year award.
Monica Lieblong received the Peter J. Mehl Service-Learning Faculty Practitioner of the Year Award. Lieblong, a visiting clinical instructor of nutrition and family sciences, offers service-learning experiences to students in several classes every semester and works with multiple nonprofit partners to help students apply classroom concepts in the community.
Last year’s faculty award recipient, Debra Burris, professor of physics and astronomy, was recognized for her long-standing partnership with Community Connections to offer a Super Science Saturday event for children with special needs to experience hands-on science activities designed by UCA students.
Riva Brown, associate professor of public relations, was named the Distinguished Faculty Advocate for Civic Engagement, an award given by UCA’s Vote Everywhere program to recognize a faculty member who demonstrates a commitment to developing students as citizens in and out of the classroom. Brown is the inaugural recipient of the recognition, which was created to acknowledge the importance of civic engagement as a type of community-based learning.
For more information about the April awards ceremony winners, visit uca.edu/servicelearning.
