More than $1 million in research grants have been awarded to faculty members at the University of Central Arkansas.
In total, $1,020,435 is set to be used in the UCA College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics by employees Tansel Halic, Sinan Kockara and Mahmut Karakaya.
Halic and Kockara, associate professors of computer science, will receive $761,119 from the National Institutes of Health Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) for their research titled, “Virtual Rotator Cuff Arthoscophic Skill Trainer (ViRCAST).
Their research aims to “virtually simulate rotator cuff surgery and perform studies that illustrate the simulation’s effectiveness as a training platform for surgeons,” UCA officials said.
Halic and Kockara are working with physicians from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) for the project. The duo are also collaborating with technology company Kitware and its medical computing team led by Venkata Arikatla. Together, they will work to develop virtual simulation technology and “drive the commercialization efforts for the project,” officials added.
“The funding will enable us to develop state-of-the-art and innovative technologies for our simulator,” Halic said. “Eventually, this would enable us to develop a high-fidelity simulator that could help surgeons’ training and indirectly help improve a patient’s life in the future.”
According to UCA, this is also the first SBIR grant the university’s department of computer science has ever received.
“Their research has the potential to improve practice and training in the medical field, and thereby improve patient experience, satisfaction, and health,” UCA Provost Patricia Poulter told the Log Cabin Democrat.
Kockara said the SBIR opens new doors for entrepreneurship so that a commercially viable product may be introduced to the medical community.
The duo began their research back in 2015 through an Arkansas IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence grant that provided “protected time” for the research.
“Because of the protected time, we were able to complete preliminary research for our SBIR proposal,” Kockara said. “Thus, we are very much grateful to Arkansas INBRE program.”
Karakaya, also an assistant professor of computer science, will receive $259,316 from the National Science Foundation Research in Undergraduate Institutions (RUI) for research titled, “Improving Performance of Standoff Iris Recognition Systems Using Deep Learning Frameworks.”
The standoff iris recognition systems identify individuals from a distance, the researcher said, and can be used in situations like automated passport control and access to high-security clearance areas, holding the potential to benefit the U.S. military and law enforcement agencies in circumstances of standoff and covert capture situations.
“We will develop a deep learning-based frontal image reconstruction framework to eliminate the effect of the eye structures on standoff images before comparing them with frontal images in database,” Karakaya said. “In addition, we will develop nontraditional iris recognition frameworks based on deep learning algorithms to improve performance of standoff systems using additional biometric information in ocular and periocular structures.”
The SBIR grant was awarded in September and will go through Aug. 31, 2022, and the National Science Foundation Award began in October and will end Sept. 30, 2022.
“This fascinating research will engage others around the world,” Poulter added. “We are fortunate to have such incredible people as part of our faculty at UCA. They are not only excellent and innovative researchers, they are dedicated and inspiring teachers.”
