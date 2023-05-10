Reynolds Performance Hall has announced a new season of performances including The Barricade Boys straight from London on Sept. 29, the incredible singer and songwriter Ben Folds on Oct. 10, game show favorite Wheel of Fortune LIVE! on Oct. 30, and the smash hit musical The Cher Show on Jan. 21, 2024, along with many other events throughout the year.

Reynolds Performance Hall will feature 12 shows from the Broadway, Pops and Night Out Series; two from the Distinguished Speakers Series, six Main Stage EdUCAtion shows, three Benefit performances for our Main Stage program, one Add-On performance and, new this year, three Windgate Collection performances.

