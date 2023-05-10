Reynolds Performance Hall has announced a new season of performances including The Barricade Boys straight from London on Sept. 29, the incredible singer and songwriter Ben Folds on Oct. 10, game show favorite Wheel of Fortune LIVE! on Oct. 30, and the smash hit musical The Cher Show on Jan. 21, 2024, along with many other events throughout the year.
Reynolds Performance Hall will feature 12 shows from the Broadway, Pops and Night Out Series; two from the Distinguished Speakers Series, six Main Stage EdUCAtion shows, three Benefit performances for our Main Stage program, one Add-On performance and, new this year, three Windgate Collection performances.
“We are bringing an array of sensational entertainment this year including classic Broadway hits, ‘Annie’ and ‘Chicago,’ award-winning musicians such as Ben Folds and Jazz at Lincoln Center, and crowd-pleasing show favorites Wheel of Fortune and Batman with the Conway Symphony Orchestra,” UCA Public Appearances Executive Director Amanda Horton said. “We are also celebrating the opening of the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts by adding a new series of shows, the Windgate Collection. These performances will be held in the new 480-seat concert hall.”
The season includes the following series and performances:
Broadway series
Annie – Spamilton: An American Parody – 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, sponsored by 501Life Magazine, Arkansas Federal Credit Union and Dixon Properties.
The Cher Show – 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, sponsored by Arkansas Times.
Little Women – 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, sponsored by B98.5, KARN 102.9 and Chicken Salad Chick.
Chicago – 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2024, sponsored by First Security Bank.
Night out series
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! – 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, sponsored by ACXIOM and 501Life Magazine.
Coco Live-to-Film Concert – 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, sponsored by B98.5 and KOKY 102.1.
Jazz at Lincoln Center SING & SWING – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, sponsored by UCA College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and The Log Cabin Democrat.
Comedian Brian Regan – 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2024, sponsored by Fairfield by Marriott of Conway.
Pops series
The Barricade Boys – 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, sponsored by The Log Cabin Democrat.
The Bacon Brothers – 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, sponsored by My Country Y107 and Conway Printing.
The Greatest Love of All – 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, sponsored by Hilton Garden Inn, Home 2 Suites and 92.7 JACK FM.
BATMAN with the Conway Symphony Orchestra – 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, sponsored by Netherton Promotions, B98.5 and KARN 102.9.
Distinguished speakers
Journalist Jesse Washington – 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, sponsored by Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Diversity in Business.
NASA Astrophysicist Amber Straughn – 7:30 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2024, free event to the public.
Main Stage EdUCAtion
Arkansas Se Pinta de Mexico – 10 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023.
Cat Kid Comic Club The Musical – 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Mission Nutrition – 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2023, brought by Blue & You Foundation For a Healthier Arkansas.
Bill Blagg The Science of Magic – 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 13, 2023.
Janet’s Planet – 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2024, sponsored by Conway Corp.
NORTH The Musical – 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2024.
Benefits for Main Stage EdUCAtion
Folkloric Dance of Mexico presented by CICA: Collaborative Institute of Cultural Arts Chicago – 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Cat Kid Comic Club The Musical – 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience – 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2024.
Add-on
The Elton John Experience featuring The Rocket Band – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024, sponsored by Arkansas Times.
Windgate collection (Windgate Center for Performing Arts)
Ben Folds – 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, sponsored by UCA Office of the President.
Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats – 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, sponsored by My Country Y107.
Sean Ardoin Kreole Rock and Soul – 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2024, sponsored by UCA College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
“The Main Stage EdUCAtion Series continues to grow each year. We are so proud that we have served over 60,000 school children since 2015 in 62 school districts across the state of Arkansas,” Horton said. “This program introduces children to learning through performing arts as they participate in educational and entertaining programming at Reynolds Performance Hall. Many of the children we have served experienced their first live theatrical show at our venue, and for some, it was also their first time visiting a college campus. It’s our goal to plant seeds for future artists, arts patrons, and college students.”
Subscription renewals for current season ticket holders are available now. New subscriptions will go on sale to the general public starting June 26. Subscriber Courtesy Week – when those who bought season packages may purchase individual tickets to shows before they open to the general public – will be July 17 through July 21. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, July 24.
To purchase a new subscription package beginning June 26, or individual tickets beginning July 24, call (501) 450-3265 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or go online at uca.edu/reynolds.
Individual series prices range from $90-$160; Performing Arts Package (all three series) range from $245-$480; individual tickets for all shows in the Broadway, Pops and Night Out series are $27-$50. Speakers are $15 for adults and $5 for children/students, Main Stage shows are $10 for adults and $5 for children/students, Folkloric Dance of Mexico is $25 for adults and $10 for children/students, Cat Kid Comic Club is $10 for adults and $5 for children/students. Yesterday and Today Beatles Experience ranges from $30-$50 for adults and $10 for children/students. The Elton John Experience ranges from $27-$50 for adults and $10 for children/students. All seats for the Ben Folds performance are $50. Lee Rocker and Sean Ardoin range from $17 – $50 for adults and $10 for children/students. A “Pick Six,” build-your-own package, is available to donors of $100 or more.
For more information about upcoming performances, contact Horton at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds.
