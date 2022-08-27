The University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) Baum Gallery is hosting a new exhibition of photography captured by artist Cig Harvey, UCA announced in a news release.
The exhibition, Cig Harvey: From Red to Violet, became open to the public on Thursday and will remain on display through Oct. 13. A native of England who now lives in Maine, Harvey has published five books of photography and poetry and had her art displayed in six museums across the U.S., as well as museums in Norway and France, per the news release.
Harvey’s exhibition is the first in the Baum Gallery’s artists-in-residence series and is curated by Gallery Director Brian Young, as well as UCA Department of Art and Design Photography Professor Donna Pinckley.
In an interview on Thursday, Young told the Log Cabin Democrat that Pinckley suggested the gallery display Harvey’s work and credited her with helping the gallery attract such a well-known artist.
“We probably wouldn’t have been able to get the exhibition without Donna Pinckley’s endorsement and her relationship with [Harvey],” Young said.
He added that he hopes the exhibition shows the community the resource the Baum Gallery provides.
“Harvey’s exhibition will remind [the community] that there is a resource in Faulkner County [that] celebrates and provides a space to display contemporary art,” Young said, adding that one of the Gallery’s goals is to “stand up to [the] exhibitions of peer organizations” in the county.
To complement Harvey’s exhibition, Young said the Gallery also has a collection of 11 photographs on display that are dated from as early as 1874 to no later than 1952. The photographs, a donation the Gallery received from Penelope Hunter-Stiebel and Gerald Stiebel in 2019, were captured and printed by a variety of well-known photographers of the 19th and 20th centuries.
Visitors can see Harvey’s exhibition, as well as the Baum Gallery’s other pieces of its permanent art collection on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
