The University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) Baum Gallery is hosting a new exhibition of photography captured by artist Cig Harvey, UCA announced in a news release.

The exhibition, Cig Harvey: From Red to Violet, became open to the public on Thursday and will remain on display through Oct. 13. A native of England who now lives in Maine, Harvey has published five books of photography and poetry and had her art displayed in six museums across the U.S., as well as museums in Norway and France, per the news release.

