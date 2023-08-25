UCA’s Beta Alpha Psi chapter receives top honors

Jane Nim (left), Carson Griffin (center) and Stephanie Ramos (right) with their award.

 Submitted photo

The University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, Theta Lambda, was recognized as a Gold Chapter at the Beta Alpha Psi 2023 annual meeting in Las Vegas held Aug. 3-5.

Beta Alpha Psi is an honor organization for financial information students and professionals with over 300 national chapters spread across various college and university campuses.

