UCA’s Beta Alpha Psi chapter receives top honors

The University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, Theta Lambda, was recognized as a Gold Chapter at the Beta Alpha Psi 2023 annual meeting in Las Vegas held Aug. 3-5.
Beta Alpha Psi is an honor organization for financial information students and professionals with over 300 national chapters spread across various college and university campuses.
Gold status is awarded to the top five percent of all Beta Alpha Psi chapters for their commitment to professional development and service. For the Gold Challenge competition, UCA students Macy Dillard Marchese and Carson Griffin created and submitted a video prior to the meeting that demonstrated why the UCA chapter was deserving of the gold status recognition.
During the conference, UCA students Jane Nim, Carson Griffin and Stephanie Ramos attended sessions on professional development, ethical behavior, leadership skills, service and professional networking.
Nim also participated in Project Run with It, a competition that requires students to develop solutions to assist legitimate not-for-profit organizations facing business problems.
The students enjoyed a networking social for all Beta Alpha Psi chapters attending the conference, sponsored by the Arkansas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Additionally, the students also enjoyed an evening at “The Beatles LOVE by Cirque Du Soleil.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.