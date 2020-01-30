Hundreds of students across the Natural State traveled to the University of Central Arkansas for the first program of the 2020 Main Stage EdUCAtion series on Tuesday.
The varying groups had the opportunity to watch, “Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks,” either at 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. at Reynolds Performance Hall on the UCA campus.
Public Appearances Director Amanda Horton told the Log Cabin Democrat this is the fifth season to host the educational series, which started during the 2015-16 academic year.
During 2018-19, Reynolds welcomed 12,000 people through the annual program, which she said came mostly from central Arkansas but a few as far as Fox and Marvell-Elaine.
As far as the intent behind Main Stage, Horton said the series project is designed to “ignite children’s imaginations through exposure to live theater.”
“For many of these students, this will be their first experience with a live theater production,” she said. “Teachers are given a study guide emphasizing history, music, social studies, and literature – all related to the production.”
Horton said the guide assists teachers with educational standards for the chosen subject and helps to ensure a valuable student experience.
All of the shows are performed by professional, national and international touring artists and are scheduled throughout the day to fit the need of the schools.
The performance on Tuesday was about activist Rosa Parks from early childhood growing up in the South into adulthood, her struggles against discrimination, joining the NAACP and that famous bus ride that made her famous and launched the Civil Rights Movement … a story told through song and dance.
“I thought the students really enjoyed the performance,” Horton said. “They were an extremely attentive audience and warmly shared their feedback through applause and cheers. The cast raved about the student audience after the show.”
Speaking of audience, the Reynolds director said the hundreds of students that attended represented a good mix of all types including a varying of ethnic groups, ages, abilities and more, including the Arkansas School for the Deaf, who had two interpreters on the stage.
More than 160 students from eSTEM Downtown Elementary in Little Rock also drove in for the show.
“The kids loved it,” teacher Brad Goodnight, of Conway, said. “They were super engaged the whole time. We had 100% of our sixth graders for the whole campus sign up and attend.”
With how diverse eStem is, Goodnight said, the students “definitely related” to the story on many levels.
“Rosa Parks was a brave woman who fought for her civil rights and ended up becoming a hero for all Americans,” Horton said. “It's important that we keep telling her story of strength, resilience, and honor through such a tumultuous time in history.”
The Main Stage Education Series has several additional shows coming up, including, “The Diary of Anne Frank,” on Feb. 18.
“We have had many calls from our students and community members wanting to see the show,” Horton said. “This is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. It's important that our students learn about the grave injustices that occurred during this dark time in history.”
She said he wants the shows impacts those who attend and hopes the students are educated and inspired during their time at Reynolds by both the performance and the traveling exhibit, “Anne Frank: A History for Today,” featuring the history of the Holocaust, with story panels and photographs of the family available in the lobby.
“We were thrilled to add the display to the student experience for an added visual resource which will help them fully comprehend the terrors of WWII,” Horton said. “The subject material of prejudice, intolerance, war, and genocide are serious topics and I hope our students will understand the implications of these great injustices that killed over [six] million Jewish people.”
Additional shows:
• “Catapult - The Amazing Magic of Dancing Shadows,” at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Feb 27.
• “The Magic School Bus,” at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. March 13.
To make a reservation for a school group, educators should download and complete the form at uca.edu/publicappearances/mainstage and email it to Reynolds@uca.edu or fax it to 501-852-0280.
