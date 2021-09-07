The University of Central Arkansas (UCA)’s first-time undergraduate enrollment numbers have reached 1,854 for the fall of 2021, an 8.1 percent increase compared to the fall last year, according to data released Thursday.
The fall 2020 numbers for first-time enrollment at UCA was 1,715 and the fall 2021 numbers are also larger than 2019’s which was 1,840.
“The COVID-19 pandemic impacted graduating high school students for the last two years, from disrupted learning schedules to the ability to visit campus,” Houston Davis, UCA President, said. “These first-time undergraduate enrollment numbers represent the dedicated work of our offices of admissions, advising, student success, orientation and many other teams on campus.”
Graduate education at UCA saw even larger numbers of growth with the 2021 fall enrollment increasing by 8.2 percent with 1,861 new students.
The College of Business and the College of Education saw the highest numbers of increase for graduate education with 27.8 percent and 13.9 percent growth respectively compared to the fall 2020 numbers.
“We are very excited about our incoming class, and we are pleased with the strength of these enrollment numbers,” Davis said.
UCA’s overall numbers for the school year are at 10,109 enrolled students.
