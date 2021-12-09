The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) has been selected by Forward Arkansas as one of eight universities in the state to participate in a new program aimed to help change K-12 teacher recruitment, training and retention in Arkansas.
With this program, UCA will receive a $100,000 grant thanks to Forward Arkansas’s Educator Preparation Program (EPP) Design Collaborative.
“The Forward Arkansas grant process has given Educator Preparation Programs in Arkansas the opportunity to dream beyond their limited resources to reimagine teacher preparation,” Victoria Groves-Scott, dean of the UCA College of Education, said. “UCA will use the process as a catalyst to invigorate and stimulate innovation. We are excited to work with our K-12 partners as we participate in the Forward design collaborative.”
UCA was selected through a statewide process that looked for universities that have proven their commitment to increasing the diversity and track records of teachers in high-need schools.
“We want to support and champion Arkansas institutions that have the bold ideas and committed leadership needed to transform our state’s teacher pipeline,” Ben Kutylo, Forward Arkansas’s executive director, said.
“Through the collaborative, we aim to help Arkansas recruit more qualified teachers, better prepare educators for the challenges of the classroom and improve overall teacher retention rates.”
UCA will receive design and technical assistance from the nonprofit to create a “transformation plan” that showcases its vision for change. UCA may also have the opportunity to seek out additional funding next summer for the program.
Forward Arkansas looked at multiple intuitions of different sizes across Arkansas and originally intended to only award six universities but, due to high interest, expanded it to eight. The other universities apart of the program include Arkansas State University, Arkansas Tech University, Harding University, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Forward Arkansas was created in 2015 by the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation and Walton Family Foundation and is a nonprofit organization that’s goal is to transform that state’s Pre-K to 12 education system to deliver excellent outcomes.
“Our vision is that Arkansas becomes a national leader in educational equity and every student graduates high school prepared for success in college and the workplace,” the nonprofit’s website says.
