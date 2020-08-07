The University of Central Arkansas will hold summer commencement Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8, on The Stripes in Estes Stadium. The graduate ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday; the undergraduate ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.
This is a ticketed event that is not open to the general public. Graduates will each be given a specified number of tickets that they may share with friends and family. Entry will not be allowed without a ticket. All tickets are general admission; seats will not be assigned. However, social distancing and face coverings are required.
Those not in attendance can watch a live-streamed version of commencement here.
The university will confer 389 undergraduate degrees and 184 graduate degrees from the College of Business, College of Education, College of Fine Arts and Communication, College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, College of Liberal Arts, and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. Due to the cancellation of spring commencement ceremonies, these numbers also represent spring graduates who have chosen to participate in the summer ceremony.
UCA President Houston Davis will address the graduates. Jamaal Lockings, 2020-21 executive vice president of the Student Government Association, will deliver a pre-recorded greeting from the students via the Jumbotron. Jen Talbot, 2020-21 Faculty Senate president, will address the graduates on behalf of the faculty, and UCA Alumni Association representative Gunnar Bartlett will speak on behalf of alumni. Both messages are also pre-recorded and will be delivered via Jumbotron.
For more commencement information, visit http://uca.edu/commencement.
