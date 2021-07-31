University of Central Arkansas (UCA) student Madison Symonette has been awarded a Jo Anne J. Trow Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 from Alpha Lambda Delta (ALD), a national honor society for first-year academic success. The scholarship is for the 2021-22 academic year.
Symonette is a communication sciences and disorders major who hails from Nassau in the Bahamas. She was inducted into ALD in 2020
“Through ALD, I joined a community with other likeminded individuals interested in excelling academically [and] giving back to the community,” Symonette said. “Being in the company of other high-achieving ALD members has inspired me to achieve my greatest goals while in university. The connections that I formed with other members of ALD have made a priceless contribution to my college experience, and I have gained so much confidence from these relationships.”
This year, ALD awarded 50 Trow scholarships to outstanding students from across the country. The scholarships currently offer five $6,000 awards, 10 $3,000 awards, 10 $2,000 awards and 25 $1,000 awards.
Selection is based on maintaining a 3.5 grade point average, academic records, participation in Alpha Lambda Delta activities, campus and community service activities and the applicant’s essay answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.