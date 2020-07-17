For years, the University of Central Arkansas has offered registered student organizations that focused on diversity. These student organizations have mission and value statements that mimic those of the university. UCA is dedicated to “attracting and supporting diverse student, faculty and staff population.”
Although there are social diversity groups, there are not many organizations that focus on the recruitment and retention of ethnic minority students in healthcare programs at UCA. A third-year occupational therapy student decided to fill that need. Kailen Hardman is the only African American in her occupational therapy cohort of 46. She observed that the students being molded into our future healthcare providers did not match the population dynamic that they would one day serve. Kailen deals with the loneliness that stems from being “the only one” in her class.
Kailen decided to conduct a needs assessment by interviewing other minority students enrolled in healthcare programs. These students voiced a need for opportunities to network and the need for mentorships. Based on the concerns of minority students and faculty members, Kailen created an organization by the name of Minorities Mentoring in Healthcare Programs (MMHP).
This organization serves a safe space for minority students enrolled in healthcare programs as well as an opportunity to mentor high school students. MMHP has teamed up with the Little Rock School District Excel-medical strand elective teachers to allow students to see a different face of healthcare. During this mentorship, these juniors and seniors enrolled in this elective will gain exposure to resume building, interviews, the higher education financial aid process, school selection, and so much more.
The overall goal of this organization is to increase the number of minorities who apply and are admitted into healthcare programs. This in turn will increase the number of minority healthcare providers.
AROTA/APTA Arkansas’ director, Becky Crenshaw heard about Kailen’s organization and connected her with UAMS’s Division of Diversity team. They are now currently working to take this much needed organization to other schools. Ms. Crenshaw is also working to find minority physical therapists and occupational therapists to mentor minority students in the doctoral programs.
Kailen and Becky are hoping this organization will increase minority enrollment in these majors, retention of minority students and decrease the amount of students feeling alone.
