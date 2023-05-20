University of Central Arkansas (UCA) student David Adams has been awarded the Barry Goldwater Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year, a news release issued by the university on Thursday read.

Awarded through the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation, the Goldwater Scholarship is the most prestigious undergraduate scholarship in the fields of natural sciences and mathematics and engineering in the United States. It is awarded to exceptional students who demonstrate outstanding potential in their fields of study.

