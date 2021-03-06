Kenny Duran hopes his new book, “Thank the Evil,” reminds readers of the resiliency of humanity through his telling of the story of Conway resident and Cambodian Genocide survivor Dereck Lee.
Duran, a senior at the University of Central Arkansas preparing to enter the university’s physical therapy program in the fall wrote the book, which released on Tuesday, as part of a capstone course for his honors minor. The idea for the book, however, began to be formed in a trip to Cambodia that Duran took in 2019.
As part of a UCA Study Abroad Trip, Duran and some friends stopped in Siem Reap, Cambodia, where Duran learned about the Khmer Rouge, the regime that orchestrated the mass-killing of at least 1.5 million people in Cambodia from 1975 to 1979. Through a book Duran bought from a street vendor in Siem Reap, Duran’s interest in the Cambodian Genocide was piqued. Upon his return to Conway, Duran learned about a friend who had an extremely close connection to the genocide.
Duran met with his friend Amanda Lee, a Cambodian-Chinese American in Conway upon his return from his study abroad trip. While reminiscing on his travels, specifically in Cambodia, Duran learned Amanda’s parents survived the Cambodian Genocide. Her father in particular, Dereck Lee, frequently talked about his childhood in Cambodia and had wished to have his story written down, Amanda told Duran.
“Still needing inspiration for my honors capstone project, the idea to write his story sounded intriguing,” Duran said in an interview with the Log Cabin. “I pitched the idea to Amanda, she told [Dereck] and he agreed. Thus, ‘Thank the Evil’ was born.”
Dereck Lee, who Duran refers to as “Mr. Lee” throughout his book, is known in Conway for his restaurant he ran for years, Oriental Kitchen on Morningside Drive. Lee, 60 years old and now retired, told the Log Cabin he was touched by Duran’s proposal and their months of interviews brought back many memories.
Memories of events that required Lee to overcome tremendously difficult circumstances. Lee’s stories that he relayed to Duran in “Thank the Evil” include violence, hunger and atrocities perpetrated against innocent men, women and children on a genocidal scale. Lee said part of his motivation to tell Duran his story started in a desire to tell the world about the experiences that happened to him and millions of other Cambodians under the regime of the Khmer Rouge.
“Thank the Evil” also provides countless insights into Lee’s family, including his older sister who was murdered during the genocide and his mother who led their family through the four years of the genocide while Lee’s father was away from the family in Vietnam.
“[My mother] took care of everything,” Lee said. “Her responsibility was so big, but she never complained.”
Lee also reflects on how he came to America, a country he repeatedly describes as “the best” in his interview with the Log Cabin, in “Thank the Evil.” After arriving in Little Rock in 1981, Lee learned of Fu Lin in Conway, a now-closed Chinese restaurant which was located behind UCA. After working there for a while, Lee decided to enlist in the U.S. Navy, a decision which Lee said came from a desire to serve his country. Due to a ankle injury, however, Lee was honorably discharged after training. He opened the Oriental Kitchen in Conway in 1985. It closed last spring.
“I fell in love with Conway immediately,” Lee said. “I consider it my home.”
For Duran, the three months of interviews he had with Lee required getting over some early nervousness, as his previous academic background didn’t require any significant writing projects.
“[It was] the nervousness of being new at something,” Duran said.
Duran also said that had an incredible responsibility to do Lee’s story justice and tell it as truthfully and as well as possible. But Lee, who Duran describes as a “great conversationalist,” helped to put Duran at ease. And their interviews led to the blossoming of a friendship which jumps off every page of “Thank the Evil.”
“At first, it felt more like a formal interview,” Duran said. “But as we kept doing more interviews, our conversations got more light-hearted. By the end, we were friends.”
Lee agreed with Duran’s assessment of their relationship and is grateful for Duran writing the book. Even after the book’s release, Duran said he had spoken to Lee by phone only days before his interview with the Log Cabin.
Duran is hopeful readers can be inspired by Lee’s resiliency, as well as the resiliency of the many other Cambodians Lee talks about in the book.
For Lee, he hopes readers, specifically in America, can be reminded how precious their life here is.
“Don’t take American life for granted,” Lee said.
Duran succinctly illustrated the power that Lee’s story, and his book, can have in the introduction of “Thank the Evil.”
“[Lee’s story] is not just a Cambodian story, but also an American story, an Arkansan story,” Duran wrote. “It is a tale told by millions of immigrants in our nation’s history fleeing their perilous homelands in search of a second chance.”
“Thank the Evil” is available now online through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other book retailers.
