University of Central Arkansas student Cody Tigue has been selected to serve as an associate editor of UReCA: The National Collegiate Honors Council Journal of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity, for the 2020-21 publication cycle.
A native of Hot Springs, Tigue is a sophomore in the Schedler Honors College, majoring in film and creative writing. He was notified earlier this month of this prestigious appointment.
UReCA is an online, peer-reviewed journal that fosters the exchange of intellectual and creative work between undergraduate students, providing a platform where students can engage with and contribute to the advancement of their individual fields. The journal publishes a wide range of topics, from microbiology to musical composition.
UReCA associate editors review submitted works within their fields of expertise, deciding which pieces will be published and contributing to the success of the journal in various ways. Through an online platform, UReCA encourages interdisciplinary creative activity and research among undergraduates in the U.S. and abroad.
Selections for UReCA editorial staff are made based on previous editorial experience or a demonstrated dedication to research. This year, the journal received more applications than ever before and pointed out that Tigue was among the most accomplished students.
“For my entire life, I have dreamed of being in some aspect of the publication world, and I believe that this experience will help me take more steps to turn this into a reality,” Tigue said. “Overall, I am excited to gain new skills and knowledge in relation to the process of editing, and I am also thrilled to get to meet other students throughout the nation that have the same interest in publishing that I do.”
Tigue serves as a tutor in the UCA Center for Writing and Communication. For three of his four semesters at UCA, he has been a note-taker for the Disability Resource Center. He is also a script judge and a published script author for UCA’s literary magazine, The Vortex.
For more information about UReCA, visit nchcureca.com.
