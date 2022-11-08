Beta Alpha Psi received the Bear CLAWS award at the October meeting of the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees.

Beta Alpha Psi is an international honor society for accounting, finance and information system students and professionals. Founded in 1919, the organization now has over 300 university chapters comprising more than 300,000 students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.