Haydyn Hudnall, a spring 2023 University of Central Arkansas (UCA) graduate, has been named a 2023-24 Newman Civic Fellow by Campus Compact, a national coalition of colleges and universities committed to advancing the public purposes of higher education.

The Newman Civic Fellowship is a year-long program that recognizes community-oriented students who have demonstrated an investment in finding solutions for challenges posing a threat to communities, both locally and around the world. This year, Campus Compact selected 154 student civic leaders from 38 states, Washington, D.C. and Mexico.

