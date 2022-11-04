Christopher Millham, a film student at the University of Central Arkansas, has had his short film accepted into the fifth annual Filmland: Arkansas held by the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS).
Millham’s film, “Leo,” is a 19-minute short film that follows a hispanic folk country named Leo who struggles to perform his art and maintain stability in his relationship without the presence of alcohol.
“I hope audiences watch this film and enjoy the ability to watch a story that’s true to real life,” he said. “Addiction isn’t fixed overnight and sometimes there’s phases.”
Millham said that he came up with the idea for this film based on stories he’s heard from musicians he worked with as a videographer for a metal band on tour as well as a conversation he had with man named Leo in a Pennsylvania Applebee’s bar.
“One thing I discovered is how many musicians struggle to perform without the liquid courage they receive from drinking, some even having to drink while they practice,” Millham said.
Originally from Tulsa, Millham began his career as an actor and tried making it big by moving to California to pursue that career.
“I quickly learned that I hated the lifestyle of serving tables hoping to find my big break,” he said.
Millham tried out acting in theater for some time, but realized that he had more passion for the storytelling in small dramas than those in big musicals.
“Storytelling has always intrigued me,” he said. “This is when I realized those stories are being told in movies rather than theatre, so I made a switch. This is why I moved to Central Arkansas to receive a degree in filmmaking and move my passion for storytelling from in front of the camera to behind it.”
Two storytellers that Millham took a lot of inspiration from when making this film are the French director/producer duo Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne.
“Their raw images and scenes have always intrigued me as a filmmaker,” Millham said. “I hope to continue to explore how their style can be implemented into my work.”
Millham said that there were some problems that came up during the production process, but that it felt “amazing” to finally get it finished and accepting into Filmland.
“The story for Leo isn’t the happiest in the world so we’ve run into problems with festival programs wanting to see this kind of film, as well as it being a larger length,” he said.
Having already screened his short film in front of his friends and family, Millham said that they all have loved it.
“Most comments are about the ability to make a student film just look and feel like something they might see in theaters,” he said.
Millham is now leaving film school and starting his professional career. He said that he has a couple of projects in development, but that they won’t begin filming until next year.
“Leo” is currently streaming for $15 alongside four other short films for the local Arkansas film festival’s digital experience that can be found on the ACS’s website at arkansascinema society.org/filmland-2022 as part of the Arkansas Digital Student Shorts section.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
