As part of the University of Central Arkansas’s Suffrage Centennial celebration, UCA student Jillian Gregory, from Rogers, will reveal her collection “Transparent Women” alongside the Core Dance performance at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, in UCA’s Alumni Circle.
A UCA senior majoring in theatre, Gregory has created five garments that display historical silhouettes from the 1840s to the 1920s. This time period demonstrates a steady change in dress silhouettes, which she has visually connected with the women’s rights movement.
“The fashion fabric on top of the undergarments is see-through because women at this time were typically ‘looked through’,” said Gregory. “The women weren’t brought into conversations, they were overlooked, they were just there.”
While “Transparent Women” displays historical silhouettes and styles, the collection is made of modern materials and sewing techniques.
Gregory also strives to portray a reflection of the modern woman in the models she has chosen to wear the garments.
She selected five UCA student models – Shalea O’Riley, Annabelle Dickson, Taylor Conway, Miriam Phwandaphwanda and Julia Dabdub – and then she created and sized the dresses to fit them.
“I chose these young women not only because they are strong and empowered women of the 21st century,” she said, “but also because they are all diverse. Four of the five models are BIPOC, some are members of the LGBT+ community, and they all feature different body types and sizes.”
Gregory’s project is created in conjunction with the UCA Feminist Union’s bicentennial celebration of women’s suffrage and funded in part through a Student Undergraduate Research Fellowship.
For more information, contact UCA Theatre Business Manager Melissa Pearson at melissap@uca.edu or (501) 450-5092.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.