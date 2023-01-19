Dozens of students, faculty, staff and administrators at the University of Central Arkansas participated in an annual silent march across the campus, followed by a short ceremony at the steps of Old Main.

Students for the Propagation of Black Culture (SPBC) organized the event. SPBC is the oldest non-Greek recognized student organization at the University of Central Arkansas. The group strives to promote unity between Black culture and the community.

