University of Central Arkansas (UCA) freshman students packed nearly 47,000 meals to help combat world hunger in a Welcome Week volunteer event on campus on Aug. 21, UCA announced in a press release on Wednesday.
The event, put on with the help of UCA’s Office of First Year Experience, Department of Outreach and Community Engagement, Tacos4Life and Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), involved two different packing events with almost 190 students.
“Watching Student Orientation Staff (SOS) members as a freshman, I knew I wanted to be a part of the group,” SOS member Hannah-Grace Fritz said, per the press release. “Our main gaol in SOS is to serve the freshmen, but it was also neat for the freshmen to have this opportunity. There are so many fun Welcome Week events and this one also showed the importance of giving back to those in need.”
Students sealed bags and prepared boxes of rice, soy-dried vegetables and a blend of vitamins and minerals as part of the packing event. The meals are distributed globally by FMSC partners.
Fritz said the Aug. 21 event was a great learning experience.
“Events like this can help you grow as a person and learn more about the world around you,” Fritz said. “This was an awesome opportunity for freshmen to serve in a fun way with upperclassmen alongside them.”
