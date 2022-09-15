University of Central Arkansas (UCA) freshman students packed nearly 47,000 meals to help combat world hunger in a Welcome Week volunteer event on campus on Aug. 21, UCA announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The event, put on with the help of UCA’s Office of First Year Experience, Department of Outreach and Community Engagement, Tacos4Life and Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), involved two different packing events with almost 190 students.

