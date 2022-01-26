The University of Central Arkansas will host the Big Event on March 12 throughout Conway. This is the ninth year for The Big Event at UCA.
Organizations and residents of Conway are invited to submit a job request to propose a project for volunteers to complete on Saturday, March 12. Job requests are open through Feb. 11 and can be submitted at UCA’s The Big Event. Volunteers may also register using the link.
The Big Event is a service-oriented day that began in 1982 at Texas A&M University and has spread to colleges and universities throughout the nation. UCA’s The Big Event occurs each spring semester and provides an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and alumni to give back to the Conway community through volunteer service.
UCA student organizers of The Big Event hope to recruit approximately 500 volunteers and bring the event back to pre-pandemic levels of participation.
Volunteers will be available for indoor and outdoor tasks ranging from raking leaves, spreading mulch, painting and minor repairs, to cleaning, organizing donated goods, participating in games and activities with senior citizens or completing other proposed projects.
Some tools are provided to volunteers, but sites should plan to provide needed materials.
