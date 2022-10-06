The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees will convene on Friday to decide on whether to approve the institution of a one-time “first year fee” for all new undergraduate students at the university, per agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by UCA on Wednesday.

The fee, which would cost $100 for first-time undergraduate students and $50 for transfer students, would be assessed to students on their first semester of full-time enrollment, starting no earlier than fall 2023. The first of its kind at UCA, the fee would replace the university’s current registration for Student Orientation and Academic Registration (SOAR).

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

