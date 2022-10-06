The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees will convene on Friday to decide on whether to approve the institution of a one-time “first year fee” for all new undergraduate students at the university, per agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by UCA on Wednesday.
The fee, which would cost $100 for first-time undergraduate students and $50 for transfer students, would be assessed to students on their first semester of full-time enrollment, starting no earlier than fall 2023. The first of its kind at UCA, the fee would replace the university’s current registration for Student Orientation and Academic Registration (SOAR).
SOAR currently costs $50 per student for an overnight session or $25 per student for a one-day session and must be paid prior to attending SOAR. Additional charges of $25 are imposed for each student’s guests. The thinking behind this fee is to remove obstacles for students who aren’t able to register for SOAR due to financial reasons.
“For some students, this upfront registration fee is a financial obstacle that prevents them from registering for SOAR in a timely manner,” the agenda documents read.
Additionally, the increased cost would cover SOAR, Welcome Week activities at UCA and UCA Family Day events, among other programming that targets first-year students. The current SOAR fees don’t cover the cost of those events.
Trustees will also vote on whether approve three revisions to university board policies. The policy changes regard computer, parking regulations and fees for the Health, Physical Education, Recreation (HPER) Center. The revisions on computer usage, in Policy 412, would allow UCA to access the electronic files for former employees with the approval of the vice president whose department is involved.
If the revisions are approved in Policy 421, current employees with 25 or more years of service at UCA would be eligible to receive a faculty or staff parking permit at no cost. Currently, employee parking permits cost $60 per academic year.
Finally, revisions to Policy 467 regarding fees for the HPER Center, would allow alumni members of the center to access the building’s services during the same hours as faculty, staff and students at UCA.
In another action agenda item, trustees will vote to approve a nearly 10 percent increase in rates for UCA’s health insurance plan. Per agenda documents, the increases are necessary because UCA expects increased insurance claims over the next year.
In a final piece of business to note, trustees will decide on whether to approve the granting of a right-of-way and easement adjacent to Farris Road at Friday’s meeting. The easement, located near the southwest corner of the football team’s practice field, would allow for the installation of gas lines and a gas riser station. The UCA Physical Plant has already reviewed the easements, per the meeting agenda, and the UCA Athletic Department has approved the location.
Friday’s meeting will start at 10 a.m. in UCA’s Board of Trustees Conference Room. The meeting is available to be viewed virtually with a link on UCA’s website.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.