The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday to vote on whether to approve an increase in the university’s tuition and fees rate at its regular meeting. The increases, which total $225 for undergraduate students and $191 for graduate students, would lead to a revenue increase of more than $1.5 million if approved, per the meeting’s agenda posted to the university’s website.
Currently, undergraduate students pay a total of $9,338 per year in tuition and fees. The new rate would increase total tuition and fees by over 2.4 percent to $9,563. Graduate students would experience a 2.18 percent increase in their tuition and fees to $8,944.
Board members will also vote on a proposal to add a Windgate Center facility fee for art, music, theater and film students that would cost $8 per credit hour, according to the agenda. Funds from the facility fee would support debt servicing for the center.
A $50 per semester fee is also being considered for addition to the university’s fees list on Thursday. If approved, the fee would benefit UCA’s Office of International Engagement.
Other board business will include a vote to approve the submission of a grant to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s (ArDOT) Recreational Trails Program. UCA is looking to extend its campus soft track by some two-and-a-half miles to create a loop with the campus’s existing trails. The grant, which includes a request of more than $145,000, will require the university to match 20 percent, or over $36,000 of the funding ArDOT would offer. Matching university funds will come from the UCA Foundation, per the meeting agenda.
Thursday’s meeting will begin at 3 p.m. in the Board of Trustees Conference Room at Wingo Hall. Those wishing to attend can access a Zoom link for the meeting at uca.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.