The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees will consider a 2.25 percent increase in the university’s tuition and fees at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Wingo Hall conference room.
The proposed 2.25 percent increase would be for undergraduate and graduate students. Undergraduate tuition would go from $9,563 to $9,778, an increase of $215. Graduate tuition would go from $8,944 to $9,145, an increase of $201.
This increase is based upon a review of the needs of UCA in order to prepare the university’s proposed operating budget for the next school year, according to the agenda packet.
According to the board agenda, this fee increase, if approved, will go into effect in the fall 2022 semester and would generate about $1.57 million in additional revenue for the university.
The board will also discuss an increase in the tuition fees for the university’s Global Education Project (GEP), which gives students of partner universities the opportunity to study at UCA for one semester or one academic year. The board will discuss a $400 increase in the fall/spring tuition, going from $9,400 to $9,800, and a $175 increase in the summer tuition for this program, going from $2,850 to $3,025.
“The Center for Global Learning & Engagement and the Office of Student Accounts work together to determine the best estimate for an all-in rate for students participating in the GEP program,” the proposal stated. “The proposed increase takes into consideration room and board rate increases along with projected costs of insurance and other necessary costs.”
The board will also consider extending its temporary undergraduate admissions criteria for the 2023-2024 academic year, which allows for the admission of students based on their GPA rather than their ACT or SAT test scores.
This temporary criteria for admissions allowed for UCA to accept students who were not able to or had trouble with taking standardized tests during the pandemic. UCA was able to enroll 51 students in the fall of 2020 and 214 students in the fall of 2021 who did not take the ACT or SAT based on this criteria.
The board will also discuss:
Revisions to the UCA Faculty Handbook.
Program changes in nutrition, public administration, financial literacy, writing, English, film and theater.
