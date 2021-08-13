The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees will discuss campus projects and a program deletion in its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Friday in the Wingo Hall conference room.
The board will consider air quality projects estimated to cost $7.7 million, which will be funded through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) III and American Rescue Plan Allocation (ARPA) “for the evaluation, repair, and replacement of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems throughout the campus,” according to agenda documents.
The project “will also cover the HVAC replacements in Snow Fine Arts, Schichtl, and the old church,” the agenda stated.
The board will consider upgrading “the facility and systems as necessary to meet the needs of the departments which will remain in the building after the completion of Windgate” in Snow Fine Arts and Schichtl using bond and plants funds for the project, which has a combined estimate of $2.5 million.
It will also consider an estimated $500,000 of plant funds “to renovate the Communication Sciences and Disorders Building (the old church located at northeast corner of College and Bruce streets), Schichtl and Snow Fine Arts,” according to the agenda.
“The scope of the renovations has not been fully identified, pending information from the engineers’ evaluations. Schichtl and Snow Fine Arts will be used to house departments from the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences and the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, which will not move to the new buildings. The church building will house the Student Success Center,” the agenda reads.
Trustees will discuss removing the Bachelor of Arts degree program in geography citing “low enrollment and low rates of completion in the program,” according to the agenda.
“Currently four students are enrolled in the BA program, and the last is scheduled to complete in December 2023. The Bachelor of Science (BS) degree program in Geography remains a viable program. All appropriate university councils and administrators have recommended adoption of this change,” the proposal reads in part.
To view the full agenda, visit http://uca.edu/bot agenda.
