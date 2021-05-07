The first cohort of five students in the University of Central Arkansas Instructional Technology (ITEC) program is slated to graduate during the Friday, May 7 commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. in the Farris Center.
The 15-hour Online Teaching and Learning graduate certificate program is designed to provide K-12 educators with the knowledge and skills needed to become technology leaders and practitioners who are fully prepared to teach in an online environment. UCA offers the state’s only program leading to the Online Teaching and Learning educator license endorsement.
The five students are Nikki Aitken (Hot Springs), Ann Broyles (Conway), Jana Dixon (Hot Springs), Shelle House (North Little Rock) and Sarah Tucker (Sherwood).
“The pivot to online learning during the COVID-19 global pandemic in K-12 schools and college campuses has highlighted the need for effective planning and implementation to deliver online courses which are engaging and relevant to students. This is where our ITEC program may be instrumental in training teachers to become adept at offering quality online learning in the K-12 setting,” Erin Shaw, UCA ITEC program coordinator, said.
The program consists of the following courses: Universal Design for Learning; Online Education Course Design, Delivery, Implementation; Online Teaching and Instructional Strategies; Supporting Student Success in Online Teaching; and Design and Production of Media Resources for Online Courses.
“These are the only graduate courses that I’ve taken in which my professors are practicing what they’re preaching,” student Sarah Tucker said. “They’re teaching a course on how to give an online class, and they’re doing all of the things that they’re teaching us to do.”
In addition to the Online Teaching and Learning program concentration, the ITEC program offers a master’s degree or graduate certificate in Multimedia Design and Development and Computer Science Teaching and Learning.
Each ITEC master’s degree program may be completed within two years, and all courses are available online.
Registration for all ITEC programs began in March for summer and fall 2021 courses. More information for prospective students is available at uca.edu/leadership studies/itec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.