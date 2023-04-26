The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is set to hold the 19th annual UCA Film Festival on May 4 in the Bridges Larson Theater in the Snow Fine Arts Center.
The festival is free and open to the public and will start at 7 p.m., but there will be a pre-party networking event for Arkansas filmmakers and film fans that will start at 5:30 p.m. before the showcase begins.
The networking event will include a food truck, a professional headshot photo booth, a DJ and a raffle that will include different prizes from restaurants across Conway.
UCA film faculty will curate the student competition screening of the festival based on an initial round of pre-screener recommendations.
The panel of judges for the festival will be composed of members of the Arkansas film community including Kristin Knox with Women in Film Arkansas, Al Topich, a film critic for the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Kody Ford, the Director of Statewide Outreach & Programming for the Arkansas Cinema Society, Cameron Vaughn, the Director of Kaleidoscope LGBTQ Film Festival and Jessica Crum, a producer of the award-winning independent feature film Papaw Land from Conway.
These five judges will rate the films and determine awards in different categories that include Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Production Design, Best Editor, Best Screenplay and Best Picture.
The competitive showcase is the end to a week of showcases from UCA’s film classes and Arkansas’ only narrative filmmaking program.
Throughout the three nights leading up to the festival, a showcase of the films that come out of different classes will be showcased in the Bridges Larson Theatre.
May 1 will showcase projects from Film Production I and Micro Short Film, May 2 will showcase projects from Film Production II and May 3 will showcase the Capstone Thesis projects from Film Production IV.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
