The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is set to hold the 19th annual UCA Film Festival on May 4 in the Bridges Larson Theater in the Snow Fine Arts Center.

The festival is free and open to the public and will start at 7 p.m., but there will be a pre-party networking event for Arkansas filmmakers and film fans that will start at 5:30 p.m. before the showcase begins.

