The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) to set to hold this year’s Filmland: Arkansas hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Filmland: Arkansas highlights Arkansas filmmakers by showcasing the best short and feature films made by local talent that those with connections to the state.
“We are nothing without Arkansas films and filmmakers and are so excited to shine a light on the incredible talent showcased in Filmland: Arkansas this year,” Kathryn Tucker, the ACS Executive Director, said.
This year’s showcase will highlight 23 new and veteran Arkansas filmmakers and will include five feature films and 19 short films, seven of which were made by Arkansas student filmmakers. The selections will pull from that short film line-up as well as adding a few new films curated by central Arkansas filmmaker and ACS intern, Jack Barr.
“Our intern Jack Barr has picked out a great slate of selections from Filmland: Arkansas along with some new films that weren’t submitted by local filmmakers - including our friend Amman Abbasi’s latest film,” Tucker said.
Amman Abbasi’s, who attended Hendrix College, new film, “Udaan,” is a short documentary about the journey of his cousin as she moves from Pakistan to small town Arkansas to attend college during the pandemic.
‘’Udaan’ is one of six films by BIPOC Southern filmmakers as part of Hindsight, a collaboration between Firelight Media, Reel South and the Center for Asian American Media,” Kody Ford, the ACS Director of Statewide Programs & Outreach, said.
The screening of “Udaan” will be followed by a pre-recorded Q&A with Abbasi and is in coordination with Arkansas PBS.
“We appreciate Arkansas PBS for helping it be a part of this line-up and screening Amman’s new work is always a highlight,” Tucker said.
FIlmland: Arkansas will take place in Stanley Russ Hall Room 103. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the showcase starts at 7 p.m.. The event is free to the public and masks are required.
