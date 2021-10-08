The University of Central Arkansas Center for Community and Economic Development (CCED) is set to host the second annual 2021 Arkansas Racial Equity Summit Tuesday, Oct 26 at the McCastlain Ballroom.
The event, which started last year, will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have topics such as the history of racial injustice in Arkansas, elevating Black voices and best practices for diversity, equity and inclusion in organizations and communities.
“Our hope is that the 2021 summit will build off of the conversations we facilitated in 2020 and that it will spark conversations and action at the local level,” Shelby Fiegel, CCED director, said. “We view the Summit as a place where we can grow individually and pinpoint ways we can develop communities and organizations that are diverse, equitable and inclusive.”
There are multiple speakers set to appear at the event such as Andre Douglas Pond Cummings of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, Adena White of Blackbelt Voices, Kara Wilkins of the Arkansas Black Philanthropy Collaborative and Martie North Hamilton of System Critical LLC.
Recipients of grants given out last year by the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame will also speak at the event, presenting the work they have been doing and how it has had an impact across the state. Those grant recipients include Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub in Little Rock, Southeast Arkansas College in Pine Bluff and OneCommunity in Springdale
The event is free to the public thanks to a grant from the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation and sponsors like ARcare and the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.
People who attend the event must wear a mask at all times and observe social distancing as per UCA’s guidelines. Registration is also limited due to these guidelines.
Lunch will be provided at the event.
