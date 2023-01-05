The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Office of Diversity and Community will host the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast on Friday, Jan. 13, in the Ronnie Williams Student Center Ballroom, the university announced in a news release on Wednesday. The official program begins at 9 a.m., with the breakfast starting at 8:15 a.m.
For this year’s program, the keynote speaker will be Pastor E.C. Maltbia, Senior Pastor of True Holiness Saints Center and a UCA Board of Trustees member. Maltbia, who writes a weekly column for the Log Cabin Democrat and was appointed to the UCA Board of Trustees in January 2017 by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, attended the university and has served in a variety of leadership roles in the community.
